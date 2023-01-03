Jeremy Renner In ICU After Suffering ‘Blunt Chest Trauma' During Snow Plowing Accident

New information on Jeremy Renner's condition has emerged.

A day after the "Hawkeye" actor was hospitalized following a snow plowing accident, his rep shared an update on his health.

"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2, 2023," the rep told Deadline. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office previously noted they responded to a traumatic injury around Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada — where Renner previously told Reno Gazette Journal he has a home — at around 9 a.m. on Jan. 1. The sheriff's office said they then worked with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to have Renner transported via care flight to a local hospital.

The sheriff's office confirmed that the Marvel star was the only one involved in the accident and that its major accident investigation team is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident.

PHOTOS: Marvel's 'The Avengers' Then and Now

While authorities have yet to reveal exact details surrounding the accident, Renner's rep told NBC News on Jan. 1 that "The Town" alum suffered injuries "after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow" earlier that day. The rep also noted that Renner's "family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

In the statement to Deadline, the rep expressed the family's appreciation for those caring for Renner and for fans sending their well-wishes.

"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families," the rep noted. "They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

One of those messages of support came from his Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo.

"Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery," the actor, 55, wrote on Instagram Stories Jan. 2. "Please send healing goodness his way."