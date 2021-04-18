Jenny McCarthy Pays Tribute to Husband Donnie Wahlberg's Mother Alma

Jenny McCarthy sent love to her late mother-in-law Alma Wahlberg following her death after a long battle with dementia.

"The Masked Singer" star, who married Alma's son Donnie Wahlberg in 2014, shared a photo of herself (with blue hair!) and the matriarch in an April 18 Instagram post. Jenny wrote in the caption, "To my sweet Alma. I could not have asked for a better mother-in-law. Always kind, always made me feel loved and she will always be an inspiration to so many.. Love you so much Alma."

Alma, who has nine children and appeared on the A&E reality show "Wahlburgers" about the family's restaurant business, also received tributes from her sons. Actor Mark Wahlberg, her youngest child, shared a photo of his mom to Instagram along with the caption, "My Angel. Rest in peace."

Donnie shared a video of his late mother to Instagram, and echoed his wife's kind sentiments in a lengthy caption.

"My mom Alma's joy for life, love and people -- combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from -- undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am," he shared. "I've often said, if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that, because it's true. She was, without a doubt, the most loving human being I've ever known."

Last year, Donnie updated fans on how his mother was doing, writing on Instagram, "I know that so many of you have asked how my mom Alma is doing. During my visit, she didn't remember much, and was often confused, but somehow she was still Alma. She still lights up a room. She still made me smile. She's still stubborn. And she still loves her baby Donnie. I thank you all, for your well wishes. Sending my heartfelt love, and sincerest wishes, to all those away from their loved ones. That you will be together again. Love you all so much. See you soon."

