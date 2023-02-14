Let's get loud for this sweet gesture.

Jennifer Lopez recently revealed that she and husband Ben Affleck got tattoos in honor of their romance, sharing photos of the ink on Instagram. As seen in a Feb. 14 post, the singer's tattoo featured an arrow piercing an infinity sign made up of her and Affleck's names, while the Oscar winner's design included arrows with the couple's first initials.

"Commitment," Lopez captioned photos of the tattoos. "Happy Valentine's Day my love #CommitmentIsSexy"

Back in July, Lopez and Affleck signified that very commitment by saying "I do." The pair, who rekindled their romance in 2021 after splitting up in the early aughts, tied the knot in Las Vegas. They exchanged vows again one month later in Georgia in front of friends and family, including Lopez's 14-year-old twins Emme and Max—who she shares with ex Marc Anthony—and Affleck's three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10.

Previously, Lopez noted that though her and Affleck's journey included being on "separate paths," they each did "beautiful things and we had these amazing children" during their time apart.

"Once got whole enough, complete enough, loved ourselves enough and could stand on our own two feet really completely, as the universe had it, we were bought into each other's lives again," she told Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe in November. "It was like a crack in the clouds and the sun came through."

Now, the married pair have blended their families under the same roof.

"We moved in together," Lopez told "Today" on Jan. 16. "The kids moved in together. It's been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true."

Ben Affleck isn't going anywhere, and Jennifer Lopez is sharing the special message her husband had engraved inside her engagement ring before he popped the question for the second time in April 2022.