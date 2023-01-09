From a lush palazzo in Palermo to the Golden Globes stage in Los Angeles.

"The White Lotus" star Jennifer Coolidge is among those set to present at the upcoming 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Jan. 9.

Among those joining the actress in the presenting duties onstage at the Beverly Hilton are Hilary Swank, Jennifer Hudson, Claire Danes, Henry Golding, Regina Hall, Salma Hayek, Cole Hauser, Harvey Guillén, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Jenna Ortega, Letitia Wright and Mo Brings Plenty.

The stars join the previously announced group of presenters, who include Ana de Armas, Billy Porter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Tracy Morgan, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nicole Byer, Quentin Tarantino, Ana Gasteyer and Colman Domingo.

In addition to presenting at the award show, Coolidge is a nominee. She's up in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category for her work in "The White Lotus." She's joined by her co-star Aubrey Plaza, Danes for "Fleishman Is in Trouble," Nash-Betts for "DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" and Daisy Edgar-Jones for "Under the Banner of Heaven."

Coolidge and Plaza's nods are among the four "The White Lotus" received this year, with F. Murray Abraham also being nominated for his supporting role and the show being a contender for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. In fact, the HBO hit is one of the most nominated series of the night, falling behind "Abbott Elementary" (which has five nods) and tying with "The Crown," "DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," "Only Murders in the Building" and "Pam & Tommy."

On the film side, "The Banshees of Inisherin" takes the lead with eight nominations, followed by "Everything Everywhere All at Once" with six and" Babylon" and "The Fabelmans" with five apiece.

Of course, fans won't know the winners until the big night. Fans can watch Jerrod Carmichael host the 2023 Golden Globes Jan. 10 starting at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on this NBC station and Peacock.

For a refresher on the nominees, click here.

