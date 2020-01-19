Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Share Sweet Moment at 2020 SAG Awards

It's finally happened.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston gave the masses the Kodak moment they've been waiting for at the 2020 SAG Awards.

Both of the exes were nominated for their respective roles in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" and "The Morning Show," and won. And it just so happened that the former couple's awards were announced back-to-back.

When Aniston was named as the winner for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series, Pitt was watching from backstage and could be heard saying "Oh, wow."

Then, after they each delivered their speeches, the two happened to find themselves in the press room backstage at the exact same time. Coincidence or was this arranged by the producers? We many never know, but the pics of the stars running into each other will forever be seared in everyone's memories for a myriad of reasons. For one, it proves there are no hard feelings between the two. Secondly, this was all fans could talk about since the beginning of awards season and they got their wish.

In the numerous pics, the exes are seen in a warm embrace before Aniston goes to walk away, with Pitt still holding her hand.

That being said, sources have told E! News that Pitt and Aniston aren't exactly ready to get back together. "It's not as big of a deal to them as it is to everyone around them," a source noted in December.

Nonetheless, the embrace set social media aflame, with the hashtag #BradandJen trending hours after the annual awards show concluded.

