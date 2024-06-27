Fans of 'La Diva de la Banda' Jenni Rivera arrived early Thursday morning outside the Capitol Records building in Hollywood where the children of the late Mexican-American singer-songwriter will accept a Walk of Fame star in her honor.

The ceremony for Rivera, who was killed at age 43 along with members of her entourage in a 2012 plane crash, is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. local time, in front of the Capitol Records building in Los Angeles, California. Singer Gloria Trevi will be a guest speaker.

Rivera's children, Jacqie, Johnny, Chiquis, Jenicka and Michael, will accept the star on behalf of one of the most influential and beloved Mexican-American singers of all time 14 years after her tragic death.

Born in Long Beach to immigrant parents, Rivera's music spanned multiple styles. She became one of the best-selling Mexican-American artists of all time.

Fans of late Mexican-American singer Jenni Rivera celebrate on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. John Cádiz Klemack reports for Today in LA on Thursday June 27, 2024.

"Her whole family is so humble and genuine," said Frankie, dressed in a sparkling silver suit and wearing a crown as he waited with other fans at the site of the star. "I'm so happy that she's receiving it. I'm so excited for her and the whole family. She deserves it. She's from Long Beach. She's a diva. I'm so happy for her."

Rivera was honored with the Premio Lo Nuestro for "Best Female Artist of Regional Mexican Music" nine consecutive times. She won two Billboard Awards, 22 Billboard Latin Music Awards and earned four Latin Grammy nominations.

After her death, Long Beach opened the Jenni Rivera Memorial Park and the city of Los Angeles designated Aug. 6 as "Jenni Rivera Day."

A year after her death, Rivera became the first Latino artist to have an exhibition at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

Thursday is Jenni Rivera Day in Hollywood! Who is coming? #walkoffame #ladivadelabanda 📷@33_vstar pic.twitter.com/PO9kXlVGMA — Walk of Fame (@WalkofFameStar) June 26, 2024

Rivera and members of her entourage were killed in a December 2012 plane crash after departure from Monterrey, Mexico, on their way to a performance, leaving millions of the immensely popular entertainer's fans heartbroken.

Haz clic aquí para leer esta historia en español.