Jenna Shares Hilarious Story of Husband Henry Sneaking Out of the White House

Henry Hager had to sneak out of the White House after reaching a "certain level" with his now-wife, Jenna Bush Hager, while they were dating in their 20s, she shared on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna Thursday.

At the time, Jenna was living at the White House while her father, George W. Bush, was president of the United States and her mother, Laura Bush, was first lady.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"My parents were traveling and I was staying there," she said. "We’d gone out to the bars and, like all relationships do, it reached a certain level.

"Henry said he woke up (the next morning) and he looked around and he was, like, ‘Aaaaaaaah’ because he worked for my dad," Jenna recalled.

Hoda Kotb chimed in, "Geez."

Jenna said she remembers thinking, "'Well, have fun.' I didn’t care. Bye."

Hoda responded with another "geez."

Jenna, now 40, said Henry was "walking as fast as he could" to get out of the building, reenacting it by feverishly pumping her arms.

He then ran into someone in the elevator, she shared, and gave a hardy, "Good morning," trying to play it cool while also clearly in a rush.

He said to get out of the White House was as hard to get in," Jenna said. "The people that guard the White House aren't looking to see who's running (inside). Usually, people don't run out."

Adding more dramatic gestures, Jenna said that he was wearing "his clothes from the night before, pulling on the gate."

"Can you imagine waking up and just being, like, 'Where am I? What is this strange room?'" she said with a laugh.

Hoda asked what her parents think of it and Jenna admitted they didn't know — until now.

"Do you think my parents are going to enjoy that? I mean, I'm 41 almost and we have three children."

Fast-forward to today, and the Hagers have been married for 14 years and share children Poppy, Mila and Hal.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY