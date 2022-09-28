Jeff Bezos' Ex MacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Second Husband Dan Jewett

MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett are parting ways.

Scott, who was previously married to Jeff Bezos before tying the knot with Dan in 2021, filed for divorce from Jewett on Sept. 26, per court documents obtained by E! News on Sept. 28. According to the documents, the pair share a written separation contract which Scott is asking the court to uphold in their split. The separation contract will be used to divide their possessions, property, assets and debts.

As for Jewett, the court documents show that he signed on Sept. 19 to agree with Scott's petition. Jewett's lawyer had no comment when contacted by E! News.

Scott was named the fourth richest woman in the world by Forbes in April, with her net worth reported at $43.6 billion at the time.

She reportedly met Jewett through a Seattle school that her four children attended, where he worked as a science teacher, according to The Washington Post. They tied the knot in 2021.

Their marriage came two years after Scott and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced their divorce following 25 years of marriage. (They share four children who remain largely out of the spotlight.)

In January 2019, Bezos and Scott released a joint statement in which they shared that "after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends."

Hours after the pair had broken the news of their split, multiple outlets reported that Bezos had allegedly been secretly dating former Good Day L.A. co-host Lauren Sanchez.

It was nearly four months later, in April 2019, that Bezos and Scott took to Twitter to announce that they had finalized their divorce. And just one day later, Sanchez and her then-husband Patrick Whitesell filed papers to officially end their marriage, which was settled in October.

As for where Sanchez and Bezos stand now? Following their respective divorces, Bezos and Sanchez have gone public with their romance and are still on. In fact, the duo were spotted on a double date with former couple Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian in April 2022.