Javier Bardem Once Worked as a Stripper — In Front of His Mom

Move over, Magic Mike!

While visiting "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Wednesday, March 9, Javier Bardem recounted the hilarious way he ended up disrobing for an audience that included his mom and sister.

According to Bardem, who was in his 20s at the time, he landed the job opportunity after performing a routine for a friend's wife while they were out celebrating at a local disco.

"I did my routine again on the disco dance floor, and the owner of the disco said, 'Will you do that every Friday?' And I said, 'Yeah, of course!' Because I was drunk," Bardem explained. "Then they hired me! I had to perform the next Friday and I was so nervous I called my mom and my sister to accompany me to my striptease number."

By showtime, Bardem shared, there were only a few people in attendance to see him perform Joe Cocker's "You Can Leave Your Hat On" in a tear-away tuxedo. "There was nobody, I think there were like three people there, and it was very embarrassing but I did it," he said. "I mean, I'm a performer and I gave my word, so I was a stripper for the day."

When Ellen DeGeneres asked him whether he has any interest in joining the next "Magic Mike" film, the actor quickly shot down the suggestion. "Yeah, they asked me to play the part where the old guy comes in and tries to do something and they stop it," he joked. "No, those guys know what they're doing."

The "Dune" star also took a moment to reflect on his recent Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Desi Arnaz in the Aaron Sorkin drama "Being the Ricardos" -- and the joy of being nominated alongside his wife, Penélope Cruz, who's up for best actress for her role in "Parallel Mothers."

"It is very exciting. Very unique. And it is very strange," he shared. "It was a great morning at home."

However, Bardem shared that he held in his nomination excitement until he knew that his wife would be joining him too. "My name was the first one because the actor went first," he explained. "I was nominated, I was very happy, but I was holding the celebration until her name was called out or not. She was like, 'Come on! Enjoy this!' And I'm not enjoying anything until your name is on."

He continued, "And then, when her name was on, we celebrate!"

When DeGeneres pointed out that Cruz is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role alongside Nicole Kidman, who portrayed Bardem's love interest Lucille Ball in his film, the actor said his heart and mind were "divided," but that he's ultimately rooting for his wife.

"Of course I think both are amazing actresses, but she's my wife and I love her," he said. "I'm very proud of what she's done, which is to be nominated for the second time in a role in Spanish, which is pretty amazing."