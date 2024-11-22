Jason Kelce shares his hilarious Christmas gift idea for Taylor Swift

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jason Kelce is getting creative this year.

The older brother of Travis Kelce has a unique challenge this holiday season as he has to buy gifts for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

“It’s tough to shop for people that can have anything that they want,” Jason admitted on the Nov. 21 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. “You gotta go to handmade gifts, something sentimental that is near and dear to them.”

And when host Kimmel asked the former Philadelphia Eagles center if he typically makes things by hand, he replied, “I’ve never done it, but I think it would work really well.”

Jason, who shares daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 20 months, with wife Kylie Kelce, added that his kids have given him some gift making inspiration this year.

“I’ve got something up my sleeve this year,” he teased. “I think a macaroni necklace. It works on me with my kids very well.”

As for Kimmel, he was fully on board with the idea, musing that the gift could start a trend for Swifties.

“It would be funny if you make Taylor a macaroni necklace,” the late night host quipped, “and then all of the sudden millions of girls are wearing macaroni necklaces.”

Jason declared, “Friendship macaroni necklaces, we just started a trend.”

The "New Heights" podcast cohost also shared that in January he will be starting a new late night show on ESPN, but added that his brother is “probably going to be [too] busy” to appear.

“If he says he can’t make it on a Friday,” Kimmel noted, “and then we see him at one of his girlfriend’s concerts on a Friday, we’re gonna have a problem.”

But Jason took it in stride, saying, “I think we all know who the priority is.”

