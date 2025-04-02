Celebrity News

Jason and Kylie Kelce welcome their 4th baby girl

"Whoop, there she is!"

By Rosie Colosi | TODAY

It's time to put that fourth car seat in the new minivan because the Kelce family just added another adorable baby girl to the family!

Retired NFL player Jason Kelce and podcasting star Kylie Kelce will have lots to talk about on air. BABY Finnley "Finn" Anne Kelce is sure to contribute to the chaos at home with big sisters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett 2.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The post includes solo photos of Finn, as well as Kylie and Jason holding her in the hospital.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

We can only imagine that Kylie, who has discussed her intense dislike of pregnancy due to nausea and food aversions, is thrilled to end her third trimester.

“When I tell you that I cannot stand being pregnant, I mean it. I don’t have a fun time,” she said in December 2024.

In the “Can I be honest?” segment of the Jan. 23 episode of her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast, Kylie got honest about preparing for her fourth baby. (Or not preparing as seems to be the case.)

Entertainment News

Health & Wellness

John Cena reveals past skin cancer diagnosis: ‘That phone call's not one you want to get'

Celebrity News

Prosecutors decline charges against ‘NYPD Blue' actor Kim Delaney and husband

“This time around, I’ve done nearly nothing,” she said, admitting that she didn’t read any baby books or take classes before her oldest child’s arrival.

“It’s not me,” she said.

But she did order a new baby lounging seat with a wider and higher base for baby Finn.

“The reason I did that is because I have a slight concern that her three older sisters may run past and clothesline her,” she said.” And in that situation, it is very much a springy effect. I don’t want to know what the end of that looks like.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us