Jamie Foxx is revealing some details about the undisclosed medical emergency that landed him in the hospital last year.

In a newly released video, the "Django Unchained" star can be heard telling a crowd that his illness left him with no memory of the first 20 days of his stay at a hospital.

"I had a headache, asked my boy for an Advil,” Foxx said before snapping his fingers. “I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Foxx said when he woke up, his sister and daughter took him to a doctor, who gave him a cortisone shot to try to treat his condition. However, Foxx ended up seeing a second doctor, who told the "Ray" actor that "there was something going on up there (pointing to his head)."

"I won't say it on camera," Foxx said, causing the crowd to laugh.

The 55-year-old's daughter first announced that he had suffered a medical scare in April 2023 while in Atlanta to shoot a Netflix movie.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," Corinne Foxx, 29, wrote on Instagram at the time. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."

About a month later, Foxx thanked all his fans and supporters for their well wishes during his medical scare, but did not reveal what he had been treated for.

However, the "Day Shift" star revealed that he had "went to hell and back" on his road to recovery.

“I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery has some potholes as well, but I'm coming back,” Foxx shared in a video posted to social media. “I'm able to work.”

Jamie Foxx is speaking out about his medical scare in his first video message since his hospitalization. On Friday, the Oscar winner took to his Instagram to share an emotional video where he gave insight into his health condition and explained why he didn’t initially give fans updates.