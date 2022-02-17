Jake Gyllenhaal Breaks His Silence on Taylor Swift's ‘All Too Well'

Did the love affair maim you too, Jake Gyllenhaal?

That's the question Taylor Swift fans are wondering after listening to the 10-minute version of her beloved song, "All Too Well," which was released in November on the updated version of her "Red" album. And although the 32-year-old superstar singer doesn't actually name Gyllenhaal in the track, it's long been rumored that the song — initially released in 2012 — details the demise of their relationship.

While Gyllenhaal, 41, has stayed mum on the topic of Swift's song over the years, it appears he's ready to address the internet's fascination with the track and their 2010 romance. "It has nothing to do with me. It's about her relationship with her fans," he told Esquire in a new interview, published Feb. 17. "It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don't begrudge anyone that."

However, the actor — who turned off his Instagram comments in late 2021 amid the re-release of the song — does have some thoughts on "cyberbullying."

"At some point, I think it's important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one's name," he noted. "That begs for a deeper philosophical question. Not about any individual, per se, but a conversation that allows us to examine how we can — or should, even — take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world."

When asked specifically if he's listened to "Red (Taylor's Version)," Gyllenhaal replied, "No."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

While the two have both moved on — Swift's been in a long-term romance with 30-year-old actor Joe Alwyn while Gyllenhaal is dating 26-year-old model Jeanne Cadieu — the "Ambulance" star understands the interest in his personal life.

"My life is wonderful," he shared with Esquire. "I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that."