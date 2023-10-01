Jake from State Farm sits with Travis Kelce mom and cites Taylor Swift

Look what you made Jake From State Farm do.

Kevin Miles, who plays the character in the insurance commercials, sat next to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's mom Donna Kelce as she cheered on her other son Jason Kelce at his team the Philadelphia Eagles' home game against the Washington Commanders Oct. 1. And the actor could not help but make a reference to Taylor Swift, who has recently been spending time with Travis.

"In my red era with Mama MaAuto," he tweeted alongside a photo of himself with Donna, referencing both the color of his State Farm-branded red jacket as well as the pop star's 2012 album, plus part of a nickname given to Travis in a State Farm commercial that both men star in along with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Miles also posted a video of himself walking and talking with Jason, captioning the tweet, "We will not be discussing @JasonKelce's Personal Price Plan. He did make me a great friendship bracelet tho!"—a reference to the accessories traded at Swift's Era Tour concerts this year.

Travis had said that in July, he attempted to meet the "Blank Space" singer at her concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., home of the Chiefs, and give her a homemade friendship bracelet with his number on it, but was unsuccessful.

But after he talked about shooting his shot with her on his and Jason's podcast "New Heights," he and Swift did ultimately get in touch and met up once in New York City, a source told E! News in mid-September.

And on Sept. 24, the singer accepted Travis' invitation to watch him play and attended the Chiefs' home game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead, sitting with none other than Donna. Swift and the athlete later left together and attended an after-party, where they appeared cozy.

During her time at the Chiefs game, the "Love Story" singer was photographed beside a plate containing a chicken tender and dollops of ketchup and what a fan described as "seemingly ranch," sparking a meme that spurred Heinz to promote a limited edition condiment in celebration of the moment.

Miles held a container of chicken tenders and a dollop of just ketchup while sitting with Donna at the Eagles-Commanders game, as seen in a photo tweeted by Jason. The Eagles center captioned his photo, "I also have a superstar in my corner. @JakeStateFarm."

Miles responded, "Seemingly, they were out of ranch."

Ryan Reynolds, who is friends with Swift, along with his wife Blake Lively, commented on the photo, "Donna Kelce FTW," to which Miles replied with a goat emoji.