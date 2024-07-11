Celebrity News

‘Jackass' star Steve-O shares he's getting D-cup breast implants as a ‘nuclear move' of a joke

The "Jackass" star shared plans to undergo breast augmentation surgery in order to go incognito and pull off more jokes

By Gabrielle Chung | E! Online

Steve-O
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Originally appeared on E! Online

Steve-O has something to get off his chest — or rather, on it.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The "Jackass" star shared plans to undergo breast augmentation surgery in order to go incognito and pull off more jokes, saying that level of commitment to comedy is "quintessential Steve-O."

"I came up with the idea a few years ago to get a boob job and just film a bunch of legitimately funny hidden camera pranks with me in disguise," he said on the July 3 episode of the X5 podcast, "and then revealing who I actually am."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

In fact, the 50-year-old has already booked an appointment for the procedure.

"I spoke with the doctors," he shared, "and I said to them candidly, 'The one thing I’m really freaked out about and bummed out about — and would back out of this over — is if I’m just gonna be a mess afterwards.'"

After all, Steve-O—born Stephen Glover—only wants to have "D-cup" implants two months, before getting them removed.

Entertainment News

Celebrity News 3 hours ago

‘The Shining' star Shelley Duvall dies at 75

Celebrity News 3 hours ago

Benji Gregory, the child star of ‘ALF' dies at 46

“In the spirit of 'gone too far,' getting a boob job — nuclear move," he continued. “I'm just kind of looking at it like a numbers game."

Indeed, Steve-O has never been shy about pushing boundaries in his stunts. The prankster—who has a self-portrait inked on the entirety of his back—once had his "Jackass" costar Chris Pontius pierce his cheek with a giant fishhook before allowing himself to be thrown into shark-infested water.

"I've always been a body modification guy," Steve-O noted, "like with my back tattoo, with my butt piercing — body modification has been part of my f----- deal. It's been a lane in my art since the beginning."

He added of his latest boob job stunt, "And this level of commitment to this bit, how nuts it is, I believe in it."

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us