Is ‘Wicked' for kids? What parents should know

"The Wizard of Oz" is a tried-and-true family musical classic.

More than 80 years later, "Wicked," a prequel to the beloved film based on the Broadway musical of the same name, will hit theaters on Nov. 22.

But is "Wicked" — which follows the origin story of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good — also family-friendly?

"Wicked" was rated PG, meaning parental guidance is suggested, and some material may not be suitable for young children.

Here’s what to know about the kid-friendliness of “Wicked.”

Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda in "Wicked." (Universal Pictures)

Is 'Wicked' for kids?

Yes, "Wicked" is for kids, director Jon M. Chu tells TODAY.com.

Chu says two of his five children, age 7 and 5, have seen “Wicked.”

“My 3-year-old did not see it yet, but I’m going to bring her,” he adds.

"Wicked" is rated PG for "some scary action, thematic material and brief suggestive material."

For parents of young kids, Chu notes: Beware the flying monkeys.

Toward the end of "Wicked," viewers learn the backstory of the Wicked Witch of the West's famous henchman, her flying monkeys. Instead of costumed actors like in "The Wizard of Oz," "Wicked" uses computer-generated imagery for the monkeys (and all the other animals in the film, including a lion cub, bear and goat).

Chu says the monkeys are "definitely not as creepy" as they were in "The Wizard of Oz." However, a Washington Post review of the film argues the flying monkeys are more terrifying with CGI, warning parents, "this is not a movie for very young children."

As for thematic and brief suggestive material, the film does feature some romance. There's an onscreen kiss and an implied sexual encounter in one of the film's first scenes.

What age is 'Wicked' appropriate for?

Common Sense Media rates the film as appropriate for kids aged 10 and up, citing "(light) jump-scares" involving the flying monkeys, the Wizard of Oz's giant avatar head and the bullying Cynthia Erivo's character Elphaba experiences.

The film is also long, clocking in at 2 hours and 40 minutes in the theater, not including any previews.

The original Broadway musical that the film is based on is recommended for children age 8 and up, and children under 5 years old are not admitted, according to the "Wicked" musical's website. The 1995 book that inspired the musical, Gregory Maguire's "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch," is not for children and includes swearing, sex, violence and more mature themes.

Chu overall describes his 2024 “Wicked” film as “accessible.”

“It’s about a relationship, and that relationship is nuanced — we’ll see if kids pick that up,” Chu says, referring to the complex friendship between Elphaba (Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande).

“I think they will fall in love with this friendship and this world. And there’s a lot of things to look at and be enamored by,” Chu says. “But in the end, I think they will love these two friends. And I think as a young person, when you’re meeting new friends, I think that all connects with them, too.”

