Irv Gotti, famed music producer and Murder Inc. co-founder, dead at 54 

Originally appeared on E! Online

The hip-hop community is mourning the loss of a mogul.

Irv Gotti — the famed music producer who worked alongside various artists including Ja Rule, Ashanti, Aaliyah, Jennifer Lopez, Jay-Z and DMX — has died at the age of 54, Def Jam Recordings has announced. In its message shared to social media, the label noted that it was "deeply saddened" by his passing.

"His contribution to Def Jam, as both an A&R executive and in partnership with Murder, Inc., helped pave the way for the next generation or artists and producers, a force that reshaped the soundscape of hip-hop and R&B," the company's message, shared to Instagram on Feb. 5, read in part. "His creative genius and unwavering dedication to the culture birthed countless hits, defining an era of music that continues to resonate with fans worldwide."

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends," it added, "and all those who were touched by his work."

Though a cause of death is not yet known, according to The Hollywood Reporter, who was the first to report the news, Gotti's passing comes after he suffered a number of strokes in recent years, as well as health issues relating to diabetes.

PHOTOS Celebrity Deaths: 2025's Fallen Stars

Born in Queens in 1970, Gotti — whose real name is Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr. — first rose to prominence in the '90s as DJ Irv, earning an early credit as a producer on Jay-Z's "Can I Live," the single featured on the rapper's 1996 debut album "Reasonable Doubt."

From there, Gotti would go on to help launch Murder Inc., and in turn, set the careers of Ashanti, Ja Rule and more in motion. In 2002, the music executive earned a Grammy for coproducing the "Rock With U" singer's eponymous debut album.

"Def Jam is not a record company," Gotti — who is survived by his children Angie, Sonny and Jonathan — told The Guardian in 2002 after creating his subsidiary recording label. "It's a lifestyle company. We are a culture, not a color."

Aside from his professional career, Gotti also gained media attention in the early 2000s after he and his brother Chris Lorenzo went to trial over their alleged ties to a drug kingpin. They were both acquitted of the charges.

After his passing, former Def Jam copresident Lyor Cohen spoke out about the loss, sharing in a statement, "Def Jam has lost one of its most creative soldiers who was hip-hop. He comes from a very tight beautiful family from Queens and it's an honour and a privilege to have known him. Irv, you will be missed."

Rapper Fat Joe also shared a tribute to social media, noting, "What a Genius, God bless you irv ty for all you’ve done for Hip Hop. You changed my life and i will always love you RIP."