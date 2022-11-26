In Memoriam

Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning Singer of ‘Fame' and ‘Flashdance' Title Tracks, Dies at 63

“She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films,” her publicist Judith A. Moose said in a statement.

Irene Cara Holding Grammy Award

Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning musician best known for singing the title tracks to the movies “Fame” and “Flashdance” has died, her publicist said Saturday.  

She was 63. 

“It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” her publicist Judith A. Moose said in a statement posted to Cara’s website and Twitter feed.  

“The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available,” she said. 

Moose said that releasing the news was “absolutely the worst part of being a publicist,” adding, “I can’t believe I’ve had to write this, let alone release the news.” 

In Memoriam: People We've Lost in 2022

