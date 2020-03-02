’Inside the Actors Studio’ Host James Lipton Dies at 93

In Memoriam: People We’ve Lost in 2020

Lipton said his favorite guest on the show was Bradley Cooper, because he was a former student.

“The night that one of my students has achieved so much that he or she comes back and sits down in that chair would be the night that I have waited for since we started this thing,” Lipton told Larry King in 2016. “It turned out to be Bradley Cooper.”

Lipton and Cooper, who can be seen asking Sean Penn a question in a 1999 episode of the show, both teared up when he returned as a guest in 2011.