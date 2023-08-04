Influencer Andrew Tate released from house arrest while he awaits rape and trafficking trial

Andrew Tate, the divisive internet influencer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, won an appeal on Friday to be released from house arrest and will instead be put under judicial control measures, his spokesperson said.

The exact restrictions that Tate will face were not immediately made public.

The decision at the Bucharest Court of Appeal comes after prosecutors formally indicted the 36-year-old Tate in June along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women in the same case.

Controversial Andrew Tate was detained Thursday night in Romania on charges of human trafficking and rape.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

All four were arrested in late December near Bucharest, and have denied the allegations against them.