Ina Garten Is All of Us in Response to Reese Witherspoon's Post on Healthy Habits

We all know the Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten, is a fan of actor Reese Witherspoon (despite the Oscar-winner's occasional cooking fails).

But that does not mean Garten is necessarily on board with Witherspoon's advice!

Witherspoon posted a fun Instagram video on Monday of herself sitting on the porch, with Labrador Hank hamming up the camera angle, and talked about coming up with new habits based on a book a friend had given her, "Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones" by James Clear.

She noted that your daily habits can change and shape your life, and she wanted to share the daily habits she's working on. In the caption, she wrote:

"Let’s talk about habits! Are there any that have improved your daily life? Here are some I'm working towards:

1. Start the day with a big glass of water.

2. Get 10 mins of outdoor light. @Hubermanlab recommends morning light.

3. Spend 30 — 60 mins reading without distraction everyday.

4. In bed by 10pm. *no late night TV binges. Try to get 8 hours of rest!"

Garten responded in the comments in a way that might surprise people: Namely, because she is not likely to form those particular habits.

"(T)hat sounds great but I’m probably not doing any of those things! LOL!!" she chuckled in her response. "My formula is easier to follow:

"1. Drink more large cosmos 2. Stay up late watching addictive streaming series, 3. Stay in bed in the morning playing Sudoku instead of reading a good book. 4. Spend more time (safely) with people you love. In a pandemic, I do what I can!"

Who doesn't love an honest response like that?

Of course, Garten was referring to the supersized cosmopolitan she showed off on Instagram in April 2020 that went viral. She then surprised TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the show in December with a giant cosmo of their own. "It's the size of my face," Jenna joked.

But whatever she has to say, we're always tickled when Garten interacts with Witherspoon's feed. Back in November, she shared a video of the actor backstage, talking about how her kids wanted turkey and no salad on Thanksgiving.

"(L)ove this @reesewitherspoon !! LOL!! Nobody wants salad for Thanksgiving!!" she wrote.

Hey, if we're looking for advice, Garten seems to have the kind we want!

