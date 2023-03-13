Las Vegas

Illusionist David Blaine Dislocates Shoulder During Las Vegas Live Show

David Blaine has four upcoming weekend shows in Vegas listed on his website for April, May, June and July

By Marsha Green

For many years, David Blaine has dazzled thousands of fans and performed dangerous and death-defying stunts. This time around, the American illusionist showed that he is also able to withstand loads of pain. 

Blaine powered through an injury during his Las Vegas show Saturday night after he dislocated his shoulder when he made a faulty landing during his "In Spades" show at the Resorts World Theater.

The risky stunt involved an 80-foot drop into a stack of cardboard boxes in the audience.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Blaine took to his Instagram account and posted the video of several people helping him pop his dislocated shoulder back into place with the understated caption, "Wow that hurt!"

“Mr. Blaine was treated by doctors from the audience on stage in front of the assembled crowd, where they successfully relocated his right arm, as he experienced extreme pain and discomfort,” according to a statement in the Las Vegas Review-Journal

Entertainment News

Oscars 4 hours ago

The Message Behind the Blue Ribbons Some Celebrities Wore at the Oscars 

Oscars 5 hours ago

Andrew Garfield Created the Meme of the Night Just 10 Minutes Into the 2023 Oscars

“After a short delay, Blaine was able to continue with the show, in pain, but in good humor.”

It's not the first time that Blaine has been injured during a show. During a Dec. 17 performance, the 49-year-old did a trick in which he slams his hand over three cups selected by audience members. On this night, the cup concealed an ice pick that stabbed his hand. 

After suffering the hand injury, Blaine told People magazine, "The show must go on, so I just cleaned up the blood and started again a minute later."

Blaine’s show only runs on a weekend once a month, with four upcoming weekend shows listed on his website for April, May, June and July.

This article tagged under:

Las Vegas
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us