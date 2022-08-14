Ian Ziering Mourns Death of Denise Dowse, His ‘Beverly Hills, 90210' Co-Star

A touching tribute to Mrs. Teasley.

One day after actress Denise Dowse passed away, the actress' "Beverly Hills 90210" co-star Ian Ziering took to social media to express his "heartbreak" and honor the special relationship he had with his onscreen high school vice principal.

"Throughout all my years working on "Beverly Hills 90210," my scenes with Denise will always be remembered with the utmost in respect for her talent, and fondness for the loving soul she was," he wrote on Instagram on Aug. 14, along with a photo of his co-star on set. "Some of my heartiest off camera laughs were between she and I hammering out the discipline her Mrs. Teasley would dish out to my Steve Sanders."

In his sweet message, Ziering, 58, also sent out his condolences to the actress' "family and all others who she was dear to."

He added, "God bless you Denise, pay forward that Legacy Key," playfully referencing a memorable storyline between their two characters.

Brian Austin Green--who appeared alongside the actors on the 90s drama--commented on Ziering's post with three red heart emojis.

On Aug. 13, Dowse's sister, Tracey Dowse, confirmed that she passed away at the age of 64 after previously sharing that she was hospitalized and in a coma while battling a severe case of meningitis.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life," Tracey wrote on the actress' Instagram page. "Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member."

She continued, "Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has. I ask for privacy and your continued prayers."

In addition to her stint on "Beverly Hills, 90210," the actress appeared in HBO's "Insecure" as Dr. Rhonda Pine and starred in many films, including "Starship Troopers," "Pleasantville," "Dr. Dolittle 2," "Requiem for a Dream," "Eulogy," "Ray" and more.

Most recently, Dowse directed the film "Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story"--starring Ledisi, Corbin Bleu, Keith David, Vanessa Williams and Columbus Short--which premiered at the 2022 Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles back in April.