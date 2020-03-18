‘I Am Gutted’: Kathy Griffin Shares Mom Maggie Died at 99

Comedian and actress Kathy Griffin's mom, Maggie, has died at the age of 99.

Maggie died on the morning of St. Patrick's Day, Griffin tweeted Tuesday evening.

"My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today. Hours ago," Griffin wrote.

"I am gutted. She was my best friend," she continued. "You knew her. She appreciated you guys so much. I'm shaking. I won't ever be prepared."

My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today. I am gutted. My best friend. I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared. I’m so grateful you guys got to be part of her life. You knew her. You loved her. She knew it. Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St Patrick’s Day. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/l9IZHuIWLb — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 18, 2020

Several of Griffin's celebrity friends commented on her post.

"So sorry Kathy, she was one of a kind. I loved her. RIP so sorry for your loss," Suzanne Somers wrote.

"Sending tons of love to you!" Jesse Tyler Ferguson commented.

Chrissy Teigen added, "Oh Kathy. I am so, so sorry. We love you."

Maggie co-starred on her daughter's Bravo show "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List," which premiered in 2005.