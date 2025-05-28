Hugh Jackman's ex Deborra-Lee Furness breaks silence on ‘betrayal'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Deborra-Lee Furness knows she is not alone.

Just days after filing for divorce from estranged husband Hugh Jackman on May 23, Furness has broken her silence on the decision to legally separate from the person with whom she shared an almost three-decade marriage.

“'My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” she said in a statement to The Daily Mail on May 27. “It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.”

She added that the belief has helped her navigate the end of her relationship—with the pair separating in 2023—and that she’s gained both knowledge and wisdom during this period of her life.

“Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose,” the 69-year-old continued. “It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom.”

Furness concluded with the sentiment that a person’s relationships “are not random,” adding, “We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves...I remain grateful.”

E! News has reached out to reps for both Furness and Jackman for comment but has not yet heard back.

Furness filed for divorce from the "Wolverine" actor—with the petition obtained by E! News indicating the terms of their divorce have already been decided—almost two years after the former couple announced their separation.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," the pair—who wed in 1996 after meeting on the et of an Australian TV series—told People in September 2023. "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

Furness and Jackman—who share kids Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19—added, “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.”

In the time since his split with Furness, Jackman began dating longtime friend and Broadway costar Sutton Foster, whose marriage to Ted Griffin ended in October 2024.

While Furness has not publicly dated since her split from Jackman, she’s focused on her own personal growth.

"[I learned] that I'm strong and resilient," she told People in May 2024. "And that I—we are all a constant evolution."