Hugh Jackman makes public plea for help after Broadway star Zelig Williams goes missing

The theater community is searching for a beloved performer.

"MJ The Musical" star Zelig Williams disappeared on Oct. 3, with his missing persons flyer noting the 28-year-old was last seen at his home in Columbia, S.C., wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and brown slides.

"According to authorities," reads the poster shared by Black and Missing, " Williams was last seen driving in the Congaree National Park area, where his vehicle was found."

His family members initially believed he may have been in a car crash due to an alert from his phone.

“Around 9:50 Thursday morning, he left just normally as he would,” Williams’ aunt Christine McLaughlin Barber told local South Carolina TV station WACH. “About 10 minutes later, we received an SOS ping from his phone from one of his friends in New York, indicating a crash.”

However, they have since ruled out a car accident, according to the outlet.

While authorities search for the actor, his Broadway colleagues — including Hugh Jackman, who worked with Williams on the 2019 concert tour “The Man. The Music. The Show" — are urging anyone with information to contact the Richland County Sheriff's Office.

“Zelig we love you and are praying for your safe return,” Jackman wrote on his Instagram Story Oct. 10, per Us Weekly. “Please pass this message on!!!”

As for his family, they're also asking local residents to report any possible info on his whereabouts.

"Words can't express what our family is going through right now," Barber wrote on Facebook Oct. 10. "Please continue to share his photos and videos. The more we share the more people can get the word out to other states/countries."

She added, "Please continue to pray pray pray for Zelig to come home safe. WE LOVE YOU ZELIG."

In addition to playing Jackson 5 member Marlon Jackson in the Michael Jackson musical, Williams was also cast in "Hamilton" in 2015 as an ensemble performer.

Earlier this month, he celebrated a more personal milestone by ringing in his 28th birthday.

"28 only feels like a new thing because 27 I gave my full yes to Christ," Williams shared on Instagram Sept. 11. "This yes is a daily yes. Yes, I’ll follow you. Yes, I’ll stop following my old ways. Yes, I’ll praise you. Yes, I’ll change this and that. Yes, I’ll listen. Yes, I’ll let go. I only say yes because of His goodness and love for me. He is unmatched. Thank you, Jesus for being good to me this year and keeping me in all my ways."