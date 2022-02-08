Academy Awards

How to Watch the 2022 Oscar Nominations Livestream

Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross are announcing this year's nominees for the 2022 Oscars

By Allison Crist

82nd Annual Academy Awards - "Meet The Oscars" New York
Andrew H. Walker

Movie buffs, rejoice: The 2022 Oscar nominations will soon be revealed.

"Will & Grace" actor Leslie Jordan and "Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross are hosting the announcement, which begins Tuesday at 5:18 a.m. PT/8:18 a.m. ET.

Twenty-three categories, from Best Actress in a Supporting Role to Best Film, will be unveiled during the presentation, which can be livestreamed on both Oscars.com and Oscars.org, as well as the Film Academy's Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts. You can also tune in to ABC's Good Morning America or ABC News Live.

The awards ceremony itself is set for March 27, and while ABC previously announced there would indeed be an Oscars host this year, neither the network nor the Film Academy have revealed who it's going to be.

One thing's for sure, though: The 2022 Oscars are returning home to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The decision comes after last year's pared-down ceremony took place in Los Angeles' Union Station as a COVID-19 precaution.

The unprecedented awards show ended up being quite historic, though.

Chloé Zhao became the second woman ever and first woman of color to win the Oscar for Best Director; Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson became the first Black-led hair and makeup team to win an Oscar; Emerald Fennell was the first woman in 13 years to win Best Original Screenplay; and Youn Yuh-jung became the first Korean person to win in an acting category.

