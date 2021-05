Tuesday night's lunar moon phase means free tacos at Taco Bell.

According to the fast-food restaurant, the moon will look like a taco shape on May 4.

It's actually called the last quarter moon, where only half of the planet will be visible.

So, to celebrate the "Taco Moon," customers can score a free crunchy taco.

Here's how it works:

Place your order at any participating location between 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. to get your free taco. Or you can get one free through their app or website all day.

