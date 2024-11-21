Originally appeared on E! Online

Selena Gomez’s heart wants what it wants.

And according to her boyfriend Benny Blanco, whom she’s been dating since 2023, that’s exactly why the "Only Murders In the Building" star made the first move.

“She asked me out,” the music producer revealed to Kai Cenat during a Nov. 19 live stream. “We were just talking, and then she was like, ‘Do you wanna get dinner?’”

In fact, Blanco shared that the "Wizards of Waverly Place" alum was almost too smooth in her approach.

“We just went and got a drink first, and I didn’t even realize we were on a date,” he explained. “She was like, ‘I would’ve worn something different to this date.’ And I was like, ‘Wait, what? We’re on a date?’ I had no idea!”

When the pair hung out again days later, Blanco, 36, realized he may have found something special.

“I was like, ‘Yo, I think she likes me,’” he gushed. “Then I literally just kissed her, and then the rest is history.”

PHOTOS Inside Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Date Night at 2024 Emmys

Now more than a year into their relationship, Blanco and Gomez spend “as many days as they can” together, with him adding, “She’s my best friend — actual best friend.”

Likewise, Gomez, 32, has made it clear this isn’t that same old love, explaining why she’s shared more of their romance on social media than in her previous relationships.

“I guess this is the safest I’ve ever felt in one,” she told "The Hollywood Reporter" in an interview published Nov. 20, “and I see a future with this person. And when you put a little bit out there, people are not as hungry to hunt you down.”

And while the “Hands to Myself” singer has allowed fans to see glimpses of the relationship, she insisted, “there’s so much of my relationship people don’t see, that’s just mine.”

