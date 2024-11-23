How Kylie Kelce hinted at baby no. 4 months before pregnancy reveal

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce were suited up and ready for their numbers to be called.

After the retired NFL player and his wife — who share daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 20 months — announced Nov. 22 that they are expecting another daughter, past signs that the couple might be preparing to welcome a fourth child became much clearer.

"We’re rotating through clothes we bought for our first daughter now to our youngest, so we have gone through a lot of hand-me-downs," Kelce told New York Magazine's The Strategist in June. "We still have some packed up, just in case there ends up being a fourth."

But discussing baby clothes wasn’t the only time that Kelce, perhaps unknowingly, touched on their hopes for a future addition to Team Kelce.

In July, the 32-year-old took to TikTok to deny speculation that she was pregnant, saying at the time, "I have had a number of articles written about me since the middle of last football season, stating that I am pregnant. I'm not."

"I haven't been pregnant since I gave birth to Bennie,” she continued, “and she's almost a year and a half old."

However, immediately after sharing the pregnancy news on Instagram Nov. 22, Kelce posted a new TikTok where she featured the original video of herself, quipping that her denial was her “famous last words” before cutting to footage of her daughters giggling and wearing their cute “Big Sister” sweaters. As she wrote in the caption, “FAFO” (“f--k around and find out”).

Plus, Kelce has also seemingly debuted her baby bump in recent weeks, including in October, when she and Jason — whose brother Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift — stood alone on the field of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium and shared a cute smooch, as seen in a pregame snap posted to X (formerly Twitter) by SportsCenter.

The pair were also recently spotted at Erewhon in Los Angeles, enjoying smoothies while Kelce rested her arms on her growing bump during a Nov. 8 grocery trip.

Ahead of baby Kelce touching down, keep reading to learn more about Kelce's and her husband’s growing family.