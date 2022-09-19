British Royal Family

How Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's Outfits Paid Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey Sept. 19, wearing outfits that paid subtle homage to the late monarch

By Cydney Contreras

The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are paying subtle tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

For the late Queen's funeral on Sept. 19, the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex each donned jewelry gifted to them by the late monarch. Kate wore pearl drop earrings and a four-strand pearl and diamond choker, the latter which she has worn at two occasions in recent years.

Kate first wore the priceless necklace in 2017, during the Queen and Prince Philip's 70th anniversary celebrations, later donning it for Prince Philip's funeral in 2021.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, seen during the funeral of Prince Philip on April 2021, left, and the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19, 2022, right.
Max Mumby/Getty Images; Alberto Pezzali/AP
Catherine, Princess of Wales, seen during the funeral of Prince Philip on April 2021, left, and the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19, 2022, right.
Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The pearls from the choker were reportedly gifted to the Queen by the Japanese government in the 1970s. The late monarch wore the necklace several times throughout her life, including to Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's 70th birthday party in 1995.

As for the earrings, those were a wedding gift to Queen Elizabeth from the Hakim of Bahrain. Notably, Princess Diana also wore both the necklace and earrings for multiple state events, including on a state visit with the Netherlands' Queen Beatrix in 1982.

Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II Jun 2

Queen Elizabeth II: A Royal Life in Pictures

United Kingdom May 10, 2021

A Timeline on Queen Elizabeth II's Life

Like Kate, Meghan honored the Queen through her mourning outfit. For the services, she wore a pair of diamond and pearl stud earrings, which were gifted to her by the Queen in 2018. Meghan was first seen wearing the studs during her first and only joint appearance with the Queen in June 2018.

Since the Queen's death on Sept. 8, the royal family has paid tribute to their beloved grandmother in many ways, including through their mourning outfits.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Kate was wearing the Queen's favorite three-strand pearl necklace to a reception for the governors-general of the Commonwealth nations Sept. 17.

The Queen wore the pearls almost daily, even sporting them in her last-ever portrait, which was released on Sept. 17, the eve of her funeral. According to Buckingham Palace, the photo of the beaming Queen was taken earlier this year to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

A look at some key moments in the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

British Royal FamilyMeghan MarkleQueen Elizabeth IIKate MiddletonQueen Elizabeth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us