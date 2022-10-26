"Call Me Kat" is mourning the loss of Leslie Jordan.

The sitcom will honor the late actor with a title card at the start of the Thursday episode, according to Variety. In the series, Jordan plays Phil, the head baker at the cafe owned by Kat (Mayim Bialik).

The outlet reported that Jordan had completed eight episodes of "Call Me Kat's" third season and was scheduled to film the ninth episode this week.

Jordan is also scheduled to appear in upcoming episodes of "The Masked Singer," where he also appeared as a guest panelist on two episodes in 2021, and "Lego Masters," which were both filmed before his death. There is no word on how either of those shows plan to pay tribute to Jordan.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On Monday, co-star Mayim honored Jordan with a tribute on Instagram.

The actor died Monday morning in Los Angeles.

"There aren't words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a Call Me Kat family," she wrote. "Leslie Jordan was larger than life. He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious. We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie."

PHOTOS Leslie Jordan's Best Roles

Mayim's note concluded, "We will be taking time to grieve and to celebrate the many gifts Leslie gave to us and to the entire world and we appreciate privacy at this time."

Cheyenne Jackson, who plays Kat's friend Max in the series, also paid tribute on Instagram Monday.

"He was my mentor, my sober brother and my unofficial comedy coach," Jackson wrote in part. "He hated that we couldn't tell naughty jokes on set anymore so we decided that we'd be each other's blue material safe space. And no matter how filthy a joke would be that I'd tell him, he'd giggle and then tell me one 10 times dirtier. He was equal parts silly and serious, broad and subtle, and always ALWAYS kind."

Jordan, also known for his roles on "Will & Grace" and American Horror Story, died in a car accident on Monday at the age of 67. His official cause of death has yet to be announced.

Watch "Call Me Kat" honor Leslie Jordan when it airs Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

One day after Leslie Jordan’s shocking death, tributes are pouring in at the scene of the crash in Hollywood and several celebrities including Dolly Parton have sent their condolences to the late star.