How Bindi Irwin's New Tattoo Honors Her Father and Daughter

Bindi Irwin will never let her father be far from her.

The conservationist, 23, posted a photo of a tattoo she got on her forearm that pays tribute to her late father, Steve Irwin, as well as her daughter, Grace Warrior, 9 months.

“The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, ‘My graceful warrior,’” Irwin captioned a pair of pictures, one of which showed off the new ink alongside Grace.

“That’s how her name was born,” she continued. “This is my dad’s handwriting to keep him with me, always. Our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors. And my beautiful wedding ring in bloom. Validation every day of the three most important things in my life: family, purpose and unconditional love. Since Grace’s breastfeeding journey ended, now felt like the perfect time for this empowering artwork.”

Irwin’s husband, Chandler Powell, loved the finished product.

“Such gorgeous artwork,” he wrote in the comments. “You amaze me every day. Each one is meaningful to mark this special time in our life together. Also, the Florida in me loves the alligator. Love you so much.”

Irwin thanked tattoo artist Kelly McQuirk for her work in her Instagram story.

“Thank you for creating artwork beyond my wildest dreams, @kelly_mcquirktattoo,” she wrote.

“So blessed to be able to create such heartfelt and important pieces for @bindisueirwin,” McQuirk wrote in a comment on her own Instagram story, which Irwin then re-shared. “Your kindness and compassion are out of this world. Adore you.”

Steve Irwin died in 2006 when Bindi was 8 years old. The younger Irwin has never shied away from expressing her love for her father over the years, having honored him on the 15th anniversary of his death last September. Steve Irwin also influenced his granddaughter’s name.

“My dad was the first person to create the term ‘Wildlife Warrior,’” Bindi Irwin told The Bump last year before she gave birth. “Being a ‘Wildlife Warrior’ means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We’ve been referring to our daughter as our ‘Baby Wildlife Warrior.’”

