Hollywood Walk of Fame announces star-studded Class of 2025

The Walk of Fame Selection Committee announced 36 new recipients of Walk of Fame stars in a press conference on Monday morning.
The 36 honorees include a range of professionals in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Radio, Recording and Sports Entertainment. Dates for the unveiling ceremonies of each of their stars have yet to be determined.
The honorees were selected by the Walk of Fame Selection Committee, which is made up of past Walk of Famers. These selections were ratified by the Hollywood Chamber’s Board of Directors.
"I am thrilled to announce the distinguished honorees who will grace the iconic Walk of Fame in the Class of 2025,” Peter Roth, Chairman of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Selection Committee, said in a press release. “Each honoree truly embodies the essence of excellence in their respective fields.”
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.
The following names make up the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2025.
Honored for contributions in the Motion Pictures category:
- John Carpenter
- Jessica Chastain
- Bill Duke
- Robert Englund
- Emilio Estevez
- Colin Farrell
- Jane Fonda
- Nia Long
- Lisa Lu
- Glynn Turnman
- Toni Vaz
Honored for contributions in the Television category:
- Fran Drescher
- Lauren Graham
- Bill Nye
- Molly Shannon
- Sherri Shepherd
- Courtney B. Vance
- Chris Wallace
- Trey Parker and Matt Stone (double ceremony)
Honored for contributions in the Recording category:
- Fantasia
- Depeche Mode
- Los Bukis
- The B-52s
- Green Day
- The Isley Brothers
- Busta Rhymes
- George Strait
- Keith Urban
- WAR
- Prince (posthumous)
Honored for contributions in the Theatre/Live Performance category:
- Misty Copeland
- Alan Cumming
Honored for contributions in the Radio category:
- Adam Carolla
Honored for contributions in the Sports Entertainment category:
- David Beckham
- Orel Hershiser