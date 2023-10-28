Matthew Perry

Hollywood mourns the death of Matthew Perry. Reactions from actors, studios

No foul play is suspected in the actor's death, law enforcement said.

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

The death of Emmy-nominated actor and "Friends" alumni Matthew Perry devastated fans and Hollywood alike after law enforcement confirmed his passing on Saturday.

Perry, who was beloved for his performance as the sarcastic Chandler Bing in the hit NBC 90s sitcom "Friends," was found unresponsive Saturday. First responders received a call for a water rescue in connection with the 54-year-old actor's death. No foul play was suspected.

See below for reactions and condolences from Hollywood studios and stars.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Entertainment News

New York City

NYC rat goes viral for dragging donut and sharing it with a rat friend on subway tracks

In Memoriam

Matthew Perry, famous for his role as Chandler Bing on ‘Friends,' dead at 54

Actress Rumer Willis shares her condolences regarding Matthew Perry's passing. (Rumer Willis)

Actress Olivia Munn posts tribute to Matthew Perry on her Instagram story. (Olivia Munn)

This article tagged under:

Matthew Perry
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us