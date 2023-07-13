Hollywood actors set the stage for strike action after contract negotiations fail

Hollywood actors could soon have a new role: picketers.

Thousands of screen performers represented by the powerful labor union SAG-AFTRA, which stands for the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, are on course for strike action after the guild and a trade association representing the industry’s leading studios could not agree on a new contract.

"SAG-AFTRA’s Television/Theatrical/Streaming contracts have expired without a successor agreement," the union said in a statement early Thursday. It is seeking higher compensation and safeguards around the use of artificial intelligence in the creative arts.

The union said that after more than four weeks of bargaining the group that represents major studios and streamers including Amazon, Apple, Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, Sony and Warner Bros. Discovery "remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on the key issues that are essential to SAG-AFTRA members."

The union's national board will meet Thursday morning to decide whether to order a strike, with a press conference set to be held at 12 noon PT.

