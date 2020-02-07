Who Makes up the Academy? A Breakdown of the Exclusive Oscars Club

At this time of year, the film industry's most important audience could fit in the two multiplexes in Times Square.

That's because the 8,469 voting members of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences wield the power to bestow the most prestigious and coveted awards in Hollywood. It's not a coincidence that the first thank-you in most acceptance speeches — before even God, a loved one or an agent — is reserved for the Academy, according to NBC News.

But whom exactly are those stars thanking?

The purpose of the Academy since it was formed in 1927 has been to keep the business of theatrically released movies ready for its closeup in pop culture. And the Oscars have been cast in the lead role.

The organization is an umbrella group for 17 branches that represent actors, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary filmmakers, executives, film editors, makeup artists and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects and writers, as well as members at large.

Not just anyone, however, can join.

