Here's How to Watch the 2023 Grammy Awards

Award season's most musical celebration is almost here.

The biggest artists, bands, songs and albums of the year will be honored at this year's 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5. And before fans tune in to see who will win Record of the Year, Best New Artist and more awards, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the 2023 Grammys.

This year's list of nominees features several surprising nominations and shocking snubs. While Taylor Swift's latest album "Midnights" missed this year's nomination eligibility period, the 11-time Grammy winner did score four nominations for Song of the Year, Best Song Written For Visual Media, Best Country Song and Best Music Video.

And though BLACKPINK, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Demi Lovato's 2022 releases didn't receive any love, several stars scored their first-ever Grammy nomination, including Viola Davis for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording for her memoir "Finding Me," bringing her one step closer to securing EGOT status.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, ABBA, Adele, Bad Bunny and Beyoncé are all up for this year's Album of the Year title.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Grammys, from where and when to watch to who's hosting and more:

When Are the 2023 Grammys?

The 2023 Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Where Can I Watch the 2023 Grammys?

This year’s award ceremony will air live on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Who Is Hosting the 2023 Grammys?

"The Daily Show" alum Trevor Noah will return to host the Grammys for his third year in a row, becoming one of four hosts — including LL Cool J — to have hosted the ceremony for at least three consecutive years.

"I don't think it's normal to host it once, so I don't have a great frame of reference for this," he said in a December 2022 interview with Billboard. "It is thrilling. For me, it's a cheat code because I'm a fan of almost all the people who are there."

Who Are the 2023 Grammy Nominees?

Several Album of the Year nominees are also up for Record of the Year, including Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, ABBA, Adele and Beyoncé. And looking to take last year's Best New Artist winner Olivia Rodrigo's crown are performers such as Anitta, Latto, Måneskin, Muni Long and more.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)", GAYLE's "abcdefu" and Steve Lacy's "Bad Habit" are among this year's Song of the Year nominees.

See the full list of 2023 Grammys nominees here.

Who Is Performing at the 2023 Grammys?

The 2023 Grammys is going to be chock full of star-studded performances. Included in this year's lineup of performers are Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Sam Smith and Kim Petras.