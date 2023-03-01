British Royal Family

Harry, Meghan Asked to Leave UK Home in Further Royal Rift

Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of Windsor Castle west of London, had been intended as the couple's main residence before they gave up royal duties and moved to Southern California

By Danica Kirka

FILE - Prince Harry Duke of Sussex (L) and his wife Duchess Meghan Markle (R) arrive to attend the Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York, Dec. 6, 2022.
Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images (File)

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have been asked to vacate their home in Britain, suggesting a further fraying of ties with the royal family amid preparations for the coronation of his father, King Charles III.

Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of Windsor Castle west of London, had been intended as the couple's main residence before they gave up royal duties and moved to Southern California. The Sun newspaper reported that Charles started the eviction process on Jan. 11, the day after the publication of Harry's explosive memoir “Spare.”

“We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” a spokesperson for the couple said in statement.

Disclosures Harry made in “Spare” deepened the rift between him and his family. The book included his account of private conversations with his father, and his brother, Prince William.

After they left Britain, Harry and Meghan had said Frogmore Cottage would remain their base when they visited the U.K.

In September 2020, a spokesman announced the couple had repaid 2.4 million pounds ($3.2 million) in British taxpayers’ money that was used to renovate the home when they were working members of the royal family.

The money “fully covered" the cost of the renovation, the spokesman said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

