Hairstylist Chris Appleton files for divorce from Lukas Gage

Originally appeared on E! Online

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage are checking out of married life.

The celebrity hairstylist has filed for divorce from "The White Lotus" actor on Nov. 13, nearly seven months after they tied the knot in Las Vegas.

In court documents obtained by E! News, Appleton cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and lists their date of separation as Nov. 10.

The filing also revealed the former couple had a plan in case they went their separate ways, noting "Pursuant to the parties' Postnuptial Agreement executed May 3, 2023, the parties waived spousal support."

In fact, it was Appleton's friend Kim Kardashian who encouraged the pair to get a prenup before their April wedding, which she officiated at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Sin City April 22. And "The Kardashians" cameras were rolling as the Color Wow Global Creative Director and "Euphoria" alum tied the knot, with Kardashian bestowing her advice during the Nov. 9 episode.

On April 26, Appleton documented their nuptials on Instagram, including shots of the trio alongside Shania Twain, who performed at the intimate ceremony.

"We did it," Appleton captioned his post. "Big thank you to @kimkardashian & @shaniatwain."

Gage also gushed over his then-husband on his own page, cheekily writing beneath the same set of photos, "Ring finger where the rock is."

Just a month prior to their wedding, the "Down Low" actor took a moment to express his feelings for Appleton, telling Today in March, "I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love. He's a good-looking man. Something about being in London, I got a taste of the Brits and couldn't help myself."

