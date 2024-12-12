Originally appeared on E! Online

Hailey Bieber is celebrating one less lonely girl.

The model and wife to Justin Bieber showed a subtle nod of support after his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez announced her engagement to Benny Blanco. In addition to the over 11 million other likes, Hailey double-tapped her screen to react to the news shared by the Only Murders in the Building actress Dec 11.

Hailey’s encouragement comes after years of a rumored feud between her and Gomez — who dated Justin from 2010 to 2008. However in 2023, both women took to their respective Instagram accounts to shut down any speculation of bad blood.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

Indeed, Gomez put an end to any supposed bad blood between her and the Rhode Beauty founder, writing in an Instagram Story where she told fans to stop the “bullying,” dropping Hailey by name.

“This isn't what I stand for,” Gomez wrote in the March 2023 post. “No one should have to experience hate or bullying."

READ Selena Gomez’s $225,000 Engagement Ring From Benny Blanco Includes Sweet Nod To One of Her Hit Songs

For her part, Hailey — who welcomed her first child with Justin in August — thanked Gomez for sticking up for her, and warned her own followers of the dangers of online hate.

“While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together," Hailey wrote at the time. “We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say including myself — I believe love will always be bigger than hate.”

The model’s latest act of social media love toward Gomez and Blanco also doesn’t come as a surprise as Justin has worked with Blanco on numerous singles including “Somebody to Love,” “Love Yourself,” and “Cold Water.”

And Hailey isn’t the only lady in Justin’s life to celebrate the couple’s engagement news, as his 16-year-old sister Jazmyn Bieber also liked the post.

The couple’s news was also celebrated by a host of Gomez and Blanco’s famous friends.

Taylor Swift, who has been her BFF for over a decade, already knows what part she’ll have in the nuptials.

“Yes,” the 34-year-old wrote under the post. “I will be the flower girl.”

Jennifer Aniston also chimed in, writing, “HONEY! Congratulations sweet mama.”

Meanwhile, Nina Dobrev — who got engaged to Shaun White in October — added, “YES !!!! Congratulations!!!!! So happy for you both!!!!”