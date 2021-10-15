HackTheMenu: Website Shares Secret Menus from McDonald's, Starbucks and More

Secret menus at fast-food chains are certainly not new. Who could forget finding out McDonald's has a $9 birthday cake on its secret menu?

But it's next to impossible to keep up with every restaurant's "secret" items, and frantically trying to remember what to ask for while idling in the drive-thru isn't ideal.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Thankfully, one website has set out to solve that problem.

What's a secret menu?

Hack The Menu is a one-stop resource for secret menus of popular food chains, breaking down off-menu food order options.

"Secret Menus at restaurants are comprised of unofficial and unadvertised selections that fast food chains will make when ordered but that do not exist on their regular menus," the website states.

The site, which has been active since 2013, has garnered renewed interest thanks to a viral TikTok from user Matty McTech, who shares "powerful websites you should know about" on his channel.

McTech's video, shows how to navigate Hack The Menu's website, where users can click on a restaurant logo for 20 popular fast-food chains, including McDonald's, Starbucks, Chipotle and Jamba Juice.

"It will give you a list of secret menu items they don’t want you to know about," McTech says in his video. "When you click on one (of the logos) it will give you a description and where to find it."

For example, there's the McCrepe at McDonald's, a "DIY (do-it-yourself) item on the McDonald's secret menu," which means you have to make it yourself — by filling the Hotcake with the Yogurt Parfait.

And then there's the Burritodilla at Chipotle, which is "a smaller, more diet friendly alteration of the Chipotle Quesarito that allows the consumer to eat without the mess of a behemoth burrito," according to the site. Here's how to order it: "Ask for a burrito to be grilled up like a quesadilla. Make sure to ask for half the amount of fillings so it doesn't overflow!"

Popular burger chain, In-N-Out, lists "Animal Style Fries" as one of the top secret menu items.

"Layered on top of hot french fries, ordering 'Animal Style Fries' adds cheese, In-N-Out's secret spread, and grilled onions right on top," Hack The Menu says.

TODAY Food confirmed that ordering the popular fries off the supposed "secret menu" worked seamlessly without issue at a chain location in northern California — and tasted great.

McTech's video has received more than three million views, and over one thousand comments from users all over the world.

"The Wendy's T Rex burger is the best! Not a bad price either but only available at a few spots," one user wrote, referencing a nine-patty burger from the chain.

But not all users agree with the McTech's video, nor the website's basis.

"In n out worker here," one comment read. "We don't have a secret menu and no joke the menu has not been changed or added on since THE 40s."

Another chimed in, "This is a great way to make every employee at any of these establishments to hate you as a customer, Order from their official menu, people."

Hack The Menu did not respond to TODAY's request for comment, but it encouraged users to contact them with missing menu items so they can maintain the most up-to-date lists at featured restaurants.

"Customers learn by word of mouth and we're spreading that word just a little bit further," the website reads.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: