Gwyneth Paltrow Says Daughter Apple Martin Leaving for College ‘Feels Almost as Profound as Giving Birth'

It's a new chapter for both Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter Apple Martin.

The Oscar winner just sent her eldest child off to college and didn't hold back when reflecting on the experience, telling "CBS Sunday Morning," "I know it sounds nuts, but it feels almost as profound as giving birth."

Paltrow, 49, shares Apple, 18, and son Moses Martin, 16, with her ex Chris Martin, 45. The Goop founder and the Coldplay singer -- who finalized their divorce in 2016 -- attended their daughter's high school graduation together in June.

In fact, Paltrow and Martin have come together on countless occasions over the years since announcing in 2014 their decision to "consciously uncouple" after 10 years of marriage, celebrating holidays and going on family vacations together.

"He's completely my family," the "Shakespeare in Love" star shared on "CBS Sunday Morning." "And I love him. And he would do anything for me. I would do anything for him. We would do anything for our kids. We really did commit to wanting our children to be as unscathed by the divorce as possible."

They've both found love again since their split. Paltrow married "American Horror Story" co-creator Brad Falchuk in 2018, and Martin has been in a five-year relationship with Dakota Johnson.

And Paltrow will always have a place in her heart for Martin. "I know my ex-husband was meant to be the father of my children, and I know my current husband is meant to be the person I grow very old with," she wrote in 2020 piece for British Vogue. "Conscious uncoupling lets us recognize those two different loves can coexist and nourish each other."

