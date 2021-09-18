‘Grease' Actor Eddie Deezen Arrested After Maryland Restaurant Fracas

Edward Deezen, the actor best known for portraying geeky Eugene Felsnic in the 1978 movie "Grease," was arrested Thursday in LaVale, Maryland, for resisting arrest after he reportedly became disorderly at a restaurant and threw items, including food, at sheriff's deputies.

Deezen was asked to leave the LaVale restaurant by staff and would not, prompting the law enforcement response, the Allegany County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Deezen was "yelling loudly and disturbing other customers inside" and eventually, police said, "had to be forcefully removed from the bench seat/table area" where he had holed up.

The actor "threw numeous items at deputies which included plates, bowls and food," according to the sheriff's department's news press release. One item reportedly struck a deputy.

