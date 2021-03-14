Grab a Slice! 12 Freebies and Deals for Pi Day

Whether you're great at solving math problems or just love food freebies (who doesn't?), National Pi Day is an occasion to be celebrated.

For those who need a refresher, pi is the never-ending mathematical constant. While it may feel like the year 2020 was the infinite number, the real deal begins with three digits (3.14) and is represented by the Greek symbol π. The day was officially recognized by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2009, but even before that, it's been a popular day for celebrating round foods.

Many restaurants, both local and national, that sell pizza pies or regular sweet ones take advantage of the day to give customers a slice of the good stuff at a better price. Here's a list of places partying for pi on March 14.

Aperol

Since a trendy Aperol spritz pairs beautifully with pizza, the Italian liqueur brand is making a splash for National Pi Day. On March 14, customers can get $3.14 off, plus free shipping, on their Aperol Spritz Kit bundle on Reservebar.com with the code APEROLSPRITZ. The kit regularly costs $46 and includes all the ingredients (minus the ice and orange slice) to create the iconic cocktail at home and includes an round Aperol wine glass designed to maximize the drinks sweet, bitter, sparkly flavors.

Drink in hand? The brand wants people to post their best photos enjoying Aperol Spritzes and pizza on social with #AperolLovesPizza and @AperolUSA leading up to Sunday. For every person that does, they'll add $3.14 more dollars to their $31,415 donation to Another Round, Another Rally to support the struggling hospitality industry. President of the Spritz Fan Club (actress Zoey Deutch) will give a shoutout to her favorite winning photo on her social media channels.

Blaze Pizza

Download the Blaze Pizza app to get entire pizza pies for just $3.14. In previous years, this affordable deal was only available on March 14, but this year (to limit any overcrowding), folks can enjoy it through April 12. It's valid for in-person dining or online.

Goldbelly

Pies, pies and more pies! This online delivery company is offering 30 to 40% off a big list of its favorite sweet and savory pies from around the country. To see the list of places included in the Annual Pi Day Sale, check here. Discounts are already applied.

North Italia

This sit-down Italian restaurant with locations around the country is launching 12 specialty pies for Pi Day and donating $1 per pie sold to nonprofit FoodCorps. Some of the fun, limited-time flavors include a Korean BBQ pizza for Los Angeles, an Andouille Creole pizza inspired by a Vietnamese-inspired crawfish boil typical to Houston and a Tasso Ham and Collards pizza for Nashville. They're only on the menu with the charity component through March 30, so get 'em while they're hot.

Papa John's

The pizza chain is offering a deal on its Epic Stuffed Crust pizza for the mathematical holiday. Customers can order the large, cheesy pie with one topping for $12 with the code STUFFED.

Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy's, a pizza chain with 1,300 locations across the U.S. and Canada, will give folks 31.4% off their orders all day on March 14 when they use the code PIDAY. The only catch is that customers will have to spend at least $20, but that's pretty easy to do when we're talking about pizza.

Patxi's Pizzas

This regional pizza spot located throughout Los Angeles is famous for its savory flavor combos combining the classic Italian pie with delicious Indian dishes like its Chicken Tikka Masala deep dish. On the special day, all 7-inch personal pizzas will cost $3.14 with the purchase of any regular priced pie. With the code PIDAY314, this deal is available for dine-in (where allowed), takeout, online or via Patxi's app. You cannot receive the deal through a third-party delivery company like Uber Eats.

Pizzatime

Step up your work-from-home meetings by entering for a free virtual pizza party for your friends or coworkers. Pizzatime.xyz caters pizza for online meetings and conferences. Typically, an hour-long virtual pizza party costs $69 for the booking fee, plus, $20 per pizza. But for parties hosted on March 14, folks can get the booking fee for just $3.14.

UNO Pizzeria & Grill

On Sunday only, guests who order takeout or dine in (at select locations) can get a $3.14 individual Thin Crust Cheese pizza. Just ask for the "Pi Day Pizza." In addition, customers who post their favorite pie from the chain with #UNOs314 and @unopizzeriaandgrill on Instagram March 14 will be entered to win a $314 gift card. After entering, follow UNO on Instagram to see the winner.

Your Pie

Enjoy 10-inch pizza pies for just $3.14 from March 14 through March 16 at this Georgia-based pizzeria and panini chain with locations in 19 states. To cash in on the cheap eats, patrons have to download the Your Pie app first.

@Pizza

Only on Uber Eats, this brand shows all the pizza delivery options in users' local areas. On March 14, folks who use the @Pizza part of the Uber Eats app can get buy-one-get-one free deals on participating pizzas.

7-Eleven

This nationwide convenience chain will sell any large pizza for, you guessed it, $3.14. Just purchase your pepperoni, cheese or meat variety through 7Rewards in the 7-Eleven app or the 7NOW delivery app for home delivery or order-ahead pickup.

