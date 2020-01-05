Globes’ Snubbing of Female Directors Derided on Red Carpet

“Hustlers” director Lorene Scafaria says “a lot has changed for the better” for women in the movie industry, but the absence of female directors nominated at the Golden Globes shows that “things have been slow to catch up.

Scafaria spoke from the red carpet before the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday in Beverly Hills. Hers is among several movies including “The Farewell,” “Little Women” and “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” that scored nominations, but not for the women who directed them.

“We need storytellers who have a different perspective,” Scafaria said. “But we need awards like this to highlight us.”

Mark Duplass of the Apple Plus TV series “The Morning Show,” who is himself a film director, says the snubbing of women is just wrong.

“I went on Instagram to congratulate all the female director nominees,” he said from the carpet. “But then I said ‘Oh, wait. They didn’t get nominated this year.’”