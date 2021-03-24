Glee

‘Glee' Cast to Reunite as Part of Annual GLAAD Media Awards

The cast will do a special tribute to the legacy of the late Naya Rivera’s character Santana Lopez

Heather Morris (L) and Naya Rivera in the "New Directions" episode of GLEE
FOX Image Collection via Getty Images file

The cast of “Glee” will reunite during the virtual ceremony for the GLAAD Media Awards on April 8 for a special tribute to the legacy of the late Naya Rivera’s character Santana Lopez.

Rivera, 33, tragically drowned in California’s Lake Piru last summer.

For years, Rivera played Lopez, a cheerleader who was also in show choir. Her character eventually fell in love with and married a fellow singing cheerleader Brittany S. Pierce, played by Heather Morris.

The tribute at the GLAAD Media Awards will feature Morris as well as Rivera’s other castmates: Jacob Artist, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Vanessa Lengies, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Matthew Morrison, Alex Newell, Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr., Becca Tobin and Jenna Ushkowitz.

