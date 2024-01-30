Celebrity News

Gisele Bündchen mourns death of mom Vania Nonnenmacher in moving tribute

Days after Gisele Bündchen's mother Vania Nonnenmacher passed away at the age of 75, the supermodel shared a tribute to her role model

By Jess Cohen | E! News

FILE - Gisele Bundchen at the opening of the Pantene Institute on Oct. 26, 2016, in Mexico City, Mexico.
Luis Ortiz/Clasos/LatinContent via Getty Images (File)

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

Gisele Bündchen is sharing a heartbreaking goodbye message to a beloved family member.

On Jan. 30, the supermodel confirmed her mother, Vania Nonnenmacher, passed away at the age of 75.

"It hurts to know that I won't be able to hug you anymore, but I know that you will always be watching over us," she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of family photos. "You were an angel on earth, always helping everyone around you. I am so grateful to be your daughter and to have learned from you."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Bündchen, who shares kids Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, as well as former stepson Jack, 16, with ex-husband Tom Brady, went on to thank her mom for being a role model of love, strength and compassion.

"I will forever cherish the beautiful memories we shared and will live by the values you taught me," the 43-year-old added. "You will live forever through the many lives that you touched."

"Thank you for giving me five best friends for life," Bündchen, whose siblings include twin Patricia, as well as Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela and Raquel, wrote. "Your love will always guide us. I will see you in my dreams. Love you."

Entertainment News

Taylor Swift 2 hours ago

Chiefs coach shares how Taylor Swift teased Travis Kelce when they first met

In Memoriam 3 hours ago

Chita Rivera, revered and pioneering Tony-winning dancer and singer, dies at 91

Days before her loss, Bündchen reflected on how her mom's parenting style influenced her own.

As she explained to Harper's Bazaar Jan. 17, she tells her kids, "'The way you make your room, the way you organize and make your bed is the way you're going to do your life. If you're not learning here and now, then when and with who?'"

"Sometimes, I get pushback, especially because now they're in two different homes and there are two different ways," Bündchen, referencing her and Brady's 2022 divorce, added. "But I feel like I owe it to my kids, because of what my mom taught me."

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us