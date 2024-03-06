Gisele Bündchen gets emotional discussing Tom Brady divorce in new interview

Gisele Bündchen didn't expect to get emotional while talking about her divorce from Tom Brady.

In a new interview, the Brazilian supermodel is getting candid about life after parting ways with the former NFL quarterback, whom she was married to for 13 years.

"Everything I've experienced, it made me realize what I want and what I don't want," Bündchen tells ABC News' Robin Roberts in a teaser released on March 6, one day ahead of her full interview “IMPACT x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain.”

Bündchen then gets emotional as they discuss how one doesn't go into a marriage thinking it's going to end.

"You said it was the death of a dream," Roberts says before asking, "How are you?"

"Well, when you say...," the model begins, pauses and gets teary. "Sorry guys, I didn't know... Can I have a little moment?"

The teaser continues with Bündchen touching on co-parenting their two children together.

"There's easier days than others," she says. "And I can only control what I do."

The wide-ranging and personal interview, which took place at her Florida home, will also include Bündchen talking about the ups and downs of her modeling career, her new cookbook “Nourish,” as well as the possibility of opening her heart up again to love.

Bündchen and Brady had been together for 16 years and married for 13 when they announced that they had "amicably" finalized their divorce in October 2022.

The couple are parents to son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. Brady is also father to son Jack, whom he shares with actor Bridget Moynahan.

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” she wrote on her Instagram story at the time. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” she added in part.

Months later, Bündchen told Vanity Fair that her divorce was “like a death and a rebirth.”

“It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?” she said.

“IMPACT x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain” will be available to stream Thursday, March 7, on Hulu.

