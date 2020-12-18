Gillian Anderson and ‘The Crown' Creator Peter Morgan Break Up

It's over between Gillian Anderson and partner and "The Crown" creator Peter Morgan.

The 52-year-old actress, who recently played Margaret Thatcher on the hit Netflix series, and the 57-year-old British screenwriter have split, E! News confirmed on Friday, Dec. 18. The two had been together for more than four years. Anderson and Morgan have not commented on the breakup.

The U.S.-born actress, who was raised partially in the United Kingdom and moved back there almost 20 years ago, shares no children with the screenwriter. Both she and Morgan have kids from previous relationships.

Anderson shares two sons, ages 12 and 14, with ex-boyfriend and businessman Mark Griffiths. She also has a 26-year-old daughter from her first marriage of three years to Clyde Klotz, who worked as an assistant art director on The X-Files, the '90s series that made the actress famous.

Anderson, who played Agent Dana Scully on the hit show, was also previously married to documentary filmmaker Julian Ozanne. They split in 2006 after two years.

Morgan married Austrian-born Lila Schwarzenberg, aka Princess Anna Carolina zu Schwarzenberg, in 1997 and the two share five children. The couple separated in 2014.

In "The Crown's" fourth season, Anderson played Thatcher, the United Kingdom's first female prime minister, who was nicknamed the Iron Lady due to her political toughness. Anderson and Morgan walked the red carpet together at the show's virtual premiere in November, which marked their final joint public appearance.

The actress has accompanied him to "The Crown's" annual season premiere since the series debuted in 2016. This past January, Anderson also joined Morgan at the 2020 Golden Globes.

The actress is not expected to return for the next season of "The Crown." Like the show's three previous seasons, season five takes place after a time jump, and in this case, after Thatcher is no longer in power.